'Treat rheumatoid arthritis early and get things under control,' says expert
Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease, where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own tissues, with some patients already having manifestations of joint damage as early as three months after the onset of the disease’s symptoms.
Specialist rheumatologist Dr Elsa van Duuren explained that most of the time the patients suffer from pain and stiffness, and eventually the loss in some of the body functions.
It's a common condition that affects 1% of the population, it's an autoimmune disease whereby the immune system causes problems by attacking a person's tissues.Dr Elsa van Duuren, Specialist Rheumatologist
It can develop slowly whereby your joints get sore and you may think it's because you have done too much exercising, work, or getting old and that is how many never notice they have Rheumatoid arthritis.Dr Elsa van Duuren, Specialist Rheumatologist
It is important to try and get a diagnosis as it is best to treat the condition early and get things under control.Dr Elsa van Duuren, Specialist Rheumatologist
Van Duuren has warned that the condition can cause damage in the long run where one may they can not work, exercise, or do anything they like to do physically.
Your immune system is attacking your tissues and this becomes progressive causing more pain and loss of functions in that particular joint.Dr Elsa van Duuren, Specialist Rheumatologist
A large number of people who have rheumatoid arthritis usually get to a stage where they feel they can't carry on working, walking, or doing things they enjoy due to the pain.Dr Elsa van Duuren, Specialist Rheumatologist
Adequate treatment is crucial to try to prevent or lessen the severity of co-morbidities, particularly cardiovascular disease, which is still a major cause of mortality in these patients.
Listen to the full interview below...
