ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has suspended disbanded uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA)’s spokesperson Carl Niehaus with immediate effect.
The party’s national executive committee (NEC), which held a special meeting on Monday, said that inflammatory speeches made by Niehaus over the weekend while dressed in ANC regalia had brought the organisation into disrepute.
Niehaus, a close ally of both former President Jacob Zuma and suspended secretary-general, Ace Magashule, was in Nkandla as part of demonstrations against the former leader being jailed.
#CarlNiehaus JUST IN: Carl Niehaus has been suspended from the ANC with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/VBPk5dq0tt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 7, 2021
He threatened that there would be instability in the country if police took Zuma into custody.
The ANC in suspending Niehaus did not even grant him a 48-hour period to plead his case.
Its NEC has accused him of bringing the party into disrepute.
Niehaus has made himself the voice of both Zuma and Magashule’s defence force – this has seen him leveling attacks at the ANC and some of its decisions.
In its letter of suspension, signed off by deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte which Eyewitness News has seen, the ANC raised concerns about Niehaus being allowed to carry on during a volatile political period.
Niehaus, however, did have the opportunity to appeal against this sanction.
READ: ANC's letter of suspension to Carl Niehaus
NEC Letter of Suspension to Cde. Carl Niehaus by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect
