Politics
Local

ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect

7 July 2021 1:37 PM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
MKMVA
African National Congress ANC
ANC NEC
Carl Niehaus

The party’s national executive committee (NEC), which held a special meeting on Monday, said that inflammatory speeches made by Carl Niehaus over the weekend while dressed in ANC regalia had brought the organisation into disrepute.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has suspended disbanded uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA)’s spokesperson Carl Niehaus with immediate effect.

The party’s national executive committee (NEC), which held a special meeting on Monday, said that inflammatory speeches made by Niehaus over the weekend while dressed in ANC regalia had brought the organisation into disrepute.

Niehaus, a close ally of both former President Jacob Zuma and suspended secretary-general, Ace Magashule, was in Nkandla as part of demonstrations against the former leader being jailed.

He threatened that there would be instability in the country if police took Zuma into custody.

The ANC in suspending Niehaus did not even grant him a 48-hour period to plead his case.

Its NEC has accused him of bringing the party into disrepute.

Niehaus has made himself the voice of both Zuma and Magashule’s defence force – this has seen him leveling attacks at the ANC and some of its decisions.

In its letter of suspension, signed off by deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte which Eyewitness News has seen, the ANC raised concerns about Niehaus being allowed to carry on during a volatile political period.

Niehaus, however, did have the opportunity to appeal against this sanction.

READ: ANC's letter of suspension to Carl Niehaus

NEC Letter of Suspension to Cde. Carl Niehaus by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
