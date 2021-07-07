Minister Angie Motshekga pleads for extension as more education staff need jabs





Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has asked the department of health for an extension to complete outstanding vaccinations in the sector.

Since the start of the rollout two weeks ago, 400,000 educators and teaching staff have received their jabs.

The minister indicated that over the past week they have added more people in the sector including food handlers, support staff in independent schools and also early childhood development centres who are on the premises of various schools in the country that will be vaccinated as well. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness news

Palm says the minister has asked for the deadline to be Friday as they feel they would have dealt with some of the backlogs.

