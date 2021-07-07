CUBAN TEACHERS: 'Invest in African solutions to African problems'
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has revealed that 20 Cuban maths and science subject specialists had been deployed in the country since 2017 in an effort of improving teacher capacity.
It is said that the department has spent R65 million on the specialists, which many found to be unfair as there are educators and organisations in the country who continue to assist students who are struggling with these subjects.
Founder and executive director of LEAP Science and Maths Schools, John Gilmour, deemed the department's decision as disappointing and disempowering to teachers in the country.
The impact of leaving behind empowered young and old teachers who have been making a difference without the presence of the Cubans is very disappointing.John Gilmour Position, Founder and executive director - LEAP Science and Maths Schools
The issue of maths teaching in this country stems from the apartheid days where the expectations of black students were not to give them a fair opportunity to learn at a fair level and this old model of transmission has failed.John Gilmour Position, Founder and executive director - LEAP Science and Maths Schools
There are extensive maths organisations that are really trying to grapple with the issue and I would like the government to invest in African solutions to African problems because we have real, powerful ideas that are being tested in many schools across the country where the success rate is significant.John Gilmour Position, Founder and executive director - LEAP Science and Maths Schools
The Cuban specialists have been in the country since early 2017. There are said to have a long-standing practice in how they teach particular methodologies in math and science that help master teaching difficult concepts and areas of work.
The disappointing this about all of this report is that it seems to have been under the radar and without accountability.John Gilmour Position, Founder and Executive Director - LEAP Science and Maths Schools
Listen to the full interview...
