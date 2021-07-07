Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments'





Insurance companies' refusal to pay business interruption claims related to the Covid-19 pandemic has already seen a slew of cases taken to court.

Now a statement from consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) says South Africa's insurers have turned their backs on the tourism and hospitality sector by taking premiums and denying claims.

"Insurance companies are rejecting claims related to the Covid-19 pandemic, for which many policy holders believe they are covered under their Business Interruption (BI) extension."

ICA says it's in discussions with leading insurance companies, in an attempt to reach a sensible settlement for these businesses that face imminent closure.

If these discussions are unsuccessful, it will turn approach the courts.

The ICA is also engaging with the Financial Services Conduct Authority (FCSA) in the hope that it will step in.

It's still a long, ongoing saga says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.

The last we heard was about six months ago when Sanlam said in light of those court judments that they were going to start assessing claims... the case with Cafe Chameleon and Guardrisk, the Santam and Ma-Africa hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchen cases... Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

It said it still wanted to go to the Supreme Court of Appeal on the issue of the indemnity period... That's coming up at the end of next month... Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

In the meantime Insurance Claims Africa, which represents 850-odd clients in the tourism and hospitality sector with different insurers... commissioned [experts] to find out how well or not the short-term insurance industry has been doing since Covid hit... Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

In short, the ICA report says that these short-term insurers are doing very well indeed says Knowler, in fact making a record profit.

The message was that this makes it even more reprehensible - that some of the insurers are taking their time in assessing the claims and that 15 months on many of their clients relying on a claim being paid to survive, are hanging on by their fingernails and some actually have closed. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

They did give some credit where it's due... ICA did single out Hollard South Africa as being the most fair and balanced in resolving the business interruption claims... Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Understandably, Santam reportedly has said that they're not too pleased with the allegations made about the profits etcetera, that there are some inaccuracies and they will address these in time. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler says she herself was a bit surprised by the claims of huge profits in the report.

After motor claims dropped dramatically in the second quarter of last year... by the first quarter of this year they were back to what they were first quarter of last year... They make up the lion's share of short-term insurance claims... But the report was looking at the entire industry... Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Hear more about the report from Knowler below:

