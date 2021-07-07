Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments'
Insurance companies' refusal to pay business interruption claims related to the Covid-19 pandemic has already seen a slew of cases taken to court.
Now a statement from consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) says South Africa's insurers have turned their backs on the tourism and hospitality sector by taking premiums and denying claims.
"Insurance companies are rejecting claims related to the Covid-19 pandemic, for which many policy holders believe they are covered under their Business Interruption (BI) extension."
RELATED STORIES:
Santam makes provision for R2b more to pay out business interruption claims
Santam to start processing business interruption claims in wake of court rulings
Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses
ICA says it's in discussions with leading insurance companies, in an attempt to reach a sensible settlement for these businesses that face imminent closure.
If these discussions are unsuccessful, it will turn approach the courts.
The ICA is also engaging with the Financial Services Conduct Authority (FCSA) in the hope that it will step in.
It's still a long, ongoing saga says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.
The last we heard was about six months ago when Sanlam said in light of those court judments that they were going to start assessing claims... the case with Cafe Chameleon and Guardrisk, the Santam and Ma-Africa hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchen cases...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
It said it still wanted to go to the Supreme Court of Appeal on the issue of the indemnity period... That's coming up at the end of next month...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
In the meantime Insurance Claims Africa, which represents 850-odd clients in the tourism and hospitality sector with different insurers... commissioned [experts] to find out how well or not the short-term insurance industry has been doing since Covid hit...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
In short, the ICA report says that these short-term insurers are doing very well indeed says Knowler, in fact making a record profit.
The message was that this makes it even more reprehensible - that some of the insurers are taking their time in assessing the claims and that 15 months on many of their clients relying on a claim being paid to survive, are hanging on by their fingernails and some actually have closed.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
They did give some credit where it's due... ICA did single out Hollard South Africa as being the most fair and balanced in resolving the business interruption claims...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Understandably, Santam reportedly has said that they're not too pleased with the allegations made about the profits etcetera, that there are some inaccuracies and they will address these in time.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler says she herself was a bit surprised by the claims of huge profits in the report.
After motor claims dropped dramatically in the second quarter of last year... by the first quarter of this year they were back to what they were first quarter of last year... They make up the lion's share of short-term insurance claims... But the report was looking at the entire industry...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Hear more about the report from Knowler below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/alphaspirit/alphaspirit2004/alphaspirit200400186/145327921-shield-stops-a-chain-fall-caused-by-viruses-like-domino-game-concept-of-preventing-crisis-and-failur.jpg
More from Business
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4.Read More
Is China calling a deer a horse?
An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century.Read More
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use
Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign.Read More
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments
'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa.Read More
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible
Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space.Read More
780 businesses filed for liquidation since Jan, but true number probably higher
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys about the state of business rescue and liquidation in SA.Read More
BOS continues global expansion: 'The world's excited about us and our SA story'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews BOS Brands CEO William Battersby about their latest plans and products.Read More
We've followed all Treasury's guidelines: EOH CEO on possible govt blacklisting
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets an update from EOH CEO Stephen van Coller on submissions to the State IT Agency (Sita).Read More
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers
Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
More from Local
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4.Read More
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments
'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa.Read More
CUBAN TEACHERS: 'Invest in African solutions to African problems'
Founder and executive director of LEAP Science and Maths Schools, John Gilmour, describes spending R65-million on the specialists as highly disappointing as the country has capable maths and science teachers.Read More
Minister Angie Motshekga pleads for extension as more education staff need jabs
Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm says the department of educations deadline for all staff to be vaccinated is said to be Friday.Read More
'Treat rheumatoid arthritis early and get things under control,' says expert
Specialist rheumatologist Dr Elsa Van Duuren urges people to get a diagnosis as it is best to treat rheumatoid arthritis early.Read More
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect
The party’s national executive committee (NEC), which held a special meeting on Monday, said that inflammatory speeches made by Carl Niehaus over the weekend while dressed in ANC regalia had brought the organisation into disrepute.Read More
'It was best to withdraw the circular because it was going to cause problems'
Listeners weigh in on the vaccination circular that would have allowed ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, and MECs, as well as their direct staff, to jump the vaccination que.Read More
DebtBusters: South Africans spend more of their salaries on servicing debt
DebtBusters found that people applying for counselling with a take-home pay of over R20,000 per month are spending 60% percent of their monthly net income servicing debt.Read More
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More