Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments

7 July 2021 6:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cosatu
Nedlac
Cabinet
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Busa
Cas Coovadia
Business Unity South Africa
UIF
Department of Employment and Labour
Lockdown
level 4
ters
Covid-19 Ters relief
UIF Ters payments

'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa.

Cabinet is thought to have approved the resumption of the Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) on Wednesday, to help employers and staff in the affected sectors during adjusted Level 4 lockdown.

This would include the tourism and hospitality sector as well as the alcohol industry.

RELATED: Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa

An agreement on Ters payments was earlier reached between business, labour, and the government at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac)

RELATED: Ters payments will be extended for industries hit by new Level 4 rules - Cosatu

RELATED: Return of Ters payments will be a massive relief for the restaurant industry

Bruce Whitfield talks to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa (Busa).

We are told Cabinet has approved it. I think it also has to be approved by the National Coronavirus Command Council... but if Cabinet approved the NCCC shouldn't have any problems with it.

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity South Africa

While one can debate whether the lockdown of the alcohol industry and restaurant industry and so on was the appropriate decision or not the bottom line is they have been, and we do need to have some sort of relief for both employers and employees in those sectors.

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity South Africa

We will certainly, through Nedlac, work with the social partners to try and get this released as quickly as possible.

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity South Africa

It looks like the release date is set for 19 July, which is after the two-week 'test period' for the current lockdown regulations.

Does this imply that the lockdown is going to be extended?

Coovadia says it could also mean that because the two-week lockdown has already created serious consequences for the affected sectors a resumption of Ters would help address those.

There are signs that the third wave has not subsided... I think the release of Ters will certainly go some way towards alleviating the destruction of these sectors even in these last two weeks.

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity South Africa

We need now to have a more medium-term approach towards this threat... We're probably going to have further lockdowns, if not now then later on...

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity South Africa

There are a whole lot of factors that tell us we need to plan for possible closure of sectors in the next few months... and we need to have the systems in place to release money as quickly as possible.

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity South Africa

Coovadia notes that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has sufficient funds and if more are needed, these should come from those government departments that saved money during the pandemic.

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments




