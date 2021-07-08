Former president Jacob Zuma arrested, spends first night in custody





Former President Jacob Zuma has become the first president of democratic South Africa to be arrested, and the first president of South Africa ever to be jailed.

Zuma spent the night at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

The former president was sentenced to 15 months by the apex court for contempt after refusing to testify at the state capture commission of inquiry that he set up.

A handful of the former president's supporters who were gathered last night also did not expect the events of last night to take place. We were told that a human shield would be formed around the former president and that blood would be spilt before he is taken to jail. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Many people were nervous not knowing what would happen or what to expect. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Dear South Africans and the World.

Please be advised that President Zuma has decided to comply with the incarceration order.

He is on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility in KZN.

A full statement will be issued in due course.#WenzenuZuma — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 7, 2021

It looks like I got the money shot! 21 seconds in, Jacob Zuma in the back seat of the BMW X5 being driven to prison. pic.twitter.com/10vrE4fYkW — Nomsa Maseko (@nomsa_maseko) July 7, 2021

[BREAKING NEWS] Former President #JacobZuma's convoy, including SUVs, has entered the Estcourt Correctional Centre.



He will begin serving his 15 months sentence. @Karinda_J has more. #Newzroom405 #ZumaArrest pic.twitter.com/tgYHGeDfCy — SITHOLEEXPRESS (@SthembisoMedia) July 7, 2021

