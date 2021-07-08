COVID-19: SA records 21,427 new cases and 411 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 21,427 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,112,336.

Gauteng province has recorded 10,538 new cases in the last reporting cycle.

411 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 63,039 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,853,804 representing a recovery rate of 87,8%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 3,819,730 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.