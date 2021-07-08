WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches
When asked what will former president Jacob Zuma do as the clock was ticking for his arrest, Edward Zuma said the clock must untick itself.
The brief interview with various journalists left social media users in sticthes.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:
Edward Zuma say the ticking clock must "untick itself". pic.twitter.com/TVugLCAf7w— Nkgono Neria (@neriahlakotsa) July 7, 2021
I love #EdwardZuma and I fully support him with heavy heart. President Zuma he's in South Africa he didn't pull Bushiri's stunts 🤣🤣🤣😋📺 #JacobZuma #ZumaJudgement #ZumaArrest #Nkandla #AllTheBestPresidentZuma #DaliMpofu 😭😭😭🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦❤❤❤☕☕💌💌 pic.twitter.com/Oxr2IAk8rp— Cameron Mpho (@Cameronmomoo) July 7, 2021
Listen to what else has gone viral:
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
