WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches

When asked what will former president Jacob Zuma do as the clock was ticking for his arrest, Edward Zuma said the clock must untick itself.

The brief interview with various journalists left social media users in sticthes.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Edward Zuma say the ticking clock must "untick itself". pic.twitter.com/TVugLCAf7w — Nkgono Neria (@neriahlakotsa) July 7, 2021

