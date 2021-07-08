It is a sad event but it is a victory for the rule of law - Prof Calland
Former President Jacob Zuma is now in custody in Estcourt, KwaZulu Natal.
He handed himself over to police officials in the early hours of Thursday morning after he was found guilty of contempt of court by the Constitutional Court.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the University of Cape Town Associate Professor in Public Law Richard Calland about the arrest.
RELATED: Former president Jacob Zuma arrested, spends first night in custody
He is in prison now that can hardly be a victory. It is really demeaning, a historic situation and an extraordinary situation of a democratically elected president of this country in a post-apartheid era now being behind bars, is really extraordinary.Richard Calland, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town
It is not a happy event, it is a sad event but it is a victory for the rule of law.Richard Calland, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
