'Former president Zuma is currently in isolation' - Correctional Services
Former President Jacob Zuma last night was taken in by police to begin his 15-month jail sentence. He is now a resident of the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.
This comes after a number of dramatic days leading up to his imprisonment, as he was meant to hand himself over to police on Sunday, 4 June, failing to do so the police had three days to arrest him, making the final deadline midnight on Wednesday.
When those five days expired the police stepped in and then we started putting plans in place to conform to the Constitutional court's judgment of placing him at a correctional facility. Within the 3-day period, we took him into custody and then handed him over to the correctional facility.Brig Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson -South African Police Service
The Correctional Services Department confirmed at 1.50 am on Thursday that Zuma had been admitted to start serving his sentence at Estcourt Correctional Centre.
Naidoo argued that the law enforcement did not act late in arresting the former president he also commended the work of the police officers who were deployed at Nkandla for doing a great job in not escalating the matter leading to violence between them and the community members
In the buildup of this happening the police had to exercise maximum restraint which we did successfully.Brig Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson -South African Police Service
RELATED: Former president Jacob Zuma arrested, spends first night in custody
Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo explained why the former president was being held at the Estcourt Correctional Centre and what assessments he has to undergo.
He was admitted to Estcourt correctional service, we are currently busy with the assessments.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services
The assessments include checking the physical and mental health of the inmate, so that we can send him to an appropriate facility.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services
Due to COVID-19, all facilities have isolation sites, newly admitted inmates must be kept in isolation for at least 14 days then once cleared they are moved into the general population. The former president is currently in isolation.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services
Listeners on the Clement Manythela show had mixed reactions to the arrest of the former president with many applauding the arrest.
South Africa has shown the whole continent that in this country the rule of law will always prevail.Nkosana, Caller
The likes of Magashule and Julius would have followed the same example as the former president when their time comes, it’s a good thing the police arrested, Mr. Zuma.Nkosana, Caller
For me, it’s a sad but somehow a happy day as well. I am happy that the constitution is being taken seriously by law enforcement.Gabriel, Caller
I woke with my heart bleeding this morning to see an old man who fought for the struggle being arrested.Thabang, Caller
He is the first president of democratic South Africa to be arrested, and the first president of South Africa ever to be jailed.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
Professional pastry chef starts home lessons to survive Level 4 lockdown
After losing his job, pastry chef Phillimon Ngomani decided to offer his skills as a teacher to those who would like to learn how to bake during the lockdown.Read More
'Your money is best spent investing in a home bond instead of a car loan'
BetterBond CEO Carl Coetzee advises people to do their research before purchasing or investing property.Read More
Family discovered the grave of their loved one has been dug open
Cemeteries manager for Johannesburg City Parks Reggie Moloi says although they are still investigating the matter, they take full accountability.Read More
Thuli Madonsela: Zuma has on many occasions taken our democracy to the brink
Mandy Wiener speaks to former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela about Jacob Zuma's arrest.Read More
It is a sad event but it is a victory for the rule of law - Prof Calland
Bongani Bingwa speaks to UCT Associate Professor in Public Law Richard Calland about the Jacob Zuma arrest.Read More
WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
COVID-19: SA records 21,427 new cases and 411 deaths
The Health Department says 3,819,730 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Former president Jacob Zuma arrested, spends first night in custody
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about what happened in Nkandla last night.Read More
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments'
Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy KnowlerRead More