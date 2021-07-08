Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Former president Zuma is currently in isolation' - Correctional Services

8 July 2021 11:09 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Correctional Service
Former president Jacob Zuma
state capture commission

Correctional Services’ spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo says the former president is currently being assessed and will be placed in isolation at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Former President Jacob Zuma last night was taken in by police to begin his 15-month jail sentence. He is now a resident of the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

This comes after a number of dramatic days leading up to his imprisonment, as he was meant to hand himself over to police on Sunday, 4 June, failing to do so the police had three days to arrest him, making the final deadline midnight on Wednesday.

When those five days expired the police stepped in and then we started putting plans in place to conform to the Constitutional court's judgment of placing him at a correctional facility. Within the 3-day period, we took him into custody and then handed him over to the correctional facility.

Brig Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson -South African Police Service

The Correctional Services Department confirmed at 1.50 am on Thursday that Zuma had been admitted to start serving his sentence at Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Naidoo argued that the law enforcement did not act late in arresting the former president he also commended the work of the police officers who were deployed at Nkandla for doing a great job in not escalating the matter leading to violence between them and the community members

In the buildup of this happening the police had to exercise maximum restraint which we did successfully.

Brig Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson -South African Police Service

RELATED: Former president Jacob Zuma arrested, spends first night in custody

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo explained why the former president was being held at the Estcourt Correctional Centre and what assessments he has to undergo.

He was admitted to Estcourt correctional service, we are currently busy with the assessments.

Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services

The assessments include checking the physical and mental health of the inmate, so that we can send him to an appropriate facility.

Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services

Due to COVID-19, all facilities have isolation sites, newly admitted inmates must be kept in isolation for at least 14 days then once cleared they are moved into the general population. The former president is currently in isolation.

Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services

Listeners on the Clement Manythela show had mixed reactions to the arrest of the former president with many applauding the arrest.

South Africa has shown the whole continent that in this country the rule of law will always prevail.

Nkosana, Caller

The likes of Magashule and Julius would have followed the same example as the former president when their time comes, it’s a good thing the police arrested, Mr. Zuma.

Nkosana, Caller

For me, it’s a sad but somehow a happy day as well. I am happy that the constitution is being taken seriously by law enforcement.

Gabriel, Caller

I woke with my heart bleeding this morning to see an old man who fought for the struggle being arrested.

Thabang, Caller

He is the first president of democratic South Africa to be arrested, and the first president of South Africa ever to be jailed.

Listen to the full interview below...




