It is not ideal to be locked down for so long - Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira





Tendai Mtawarira is universally known as 'The Beast'. He is a Zimbabwe-born prop forward. Following a career that yielded 117 caps, he is the most capped prop in Springbok history. He retired from international rugby after helping the team win the record-equaling World Cup title in 2019.

A popular figure around the rugby world, Mtawarira’s retirement was met with sadness among his legion of fans, who posted touching farewell messages on different social media platforms.

Tendai managed to make the World Rugby Team of the Decade for the period 2010 to 2020 together with Wallabies superstar David Pocock, who also has Zimbabwean roots.

These are trying timers for everyone. My family and I try to spend ample time together and make sure that we keep our sanity. It is the first that I get to spend proper quality time with my wife and kids, doing homeschooling with them. I got to discover another side to my kids. It is not ideal to be locked down for so long. Tendai Mtawarira, Former Springbok player

I was born and raised in Harare. I grew up with a brother and a sister. My mom and dad gave us a good foundation in life. They sent us to school and made sure that we are educated. Tendai Mtawarira, Former Springbok player

Listen below for the full interview...