Thuli Madonsela: Zuma has on many occasions taken our democracy to the brink
Former Public Protector tells Mandy Wiener that it is a glorious day for the rule of law and a sad day for humanity in the country.
The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that Former President Jacob Zuma has been admitted at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal to start serving his sentence at the centre.
The Constitutional Court has sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court for refusing to give testimony at the state capture commission.
Something is wrong when a former president and a former liberation fighter chooses to go to jail rather than to be held accountable for things he did as president.Advocate Thuli Madonsela, Former Public Protector
It was a brink kind of a moment and former president Zuma has sadly on many occasions taken our democracy to the brink.Advocate Thuli Madonsela, Former Public Protector
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
