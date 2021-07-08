Family discovered the grave of their loved one has been dug open
A listener by the name of Sihle called into The Azania Mosaka show, to share her frustration with West Park Cemetary which allowed her inlaws to dig up her late husband's grave, leaving it open and bare and no tombstone present.
Sihle explained that her husband passed away 12 years ago and her mother-in-law recently decided to get people to dig up her husband's grave to bury a loved one but this was all done without the permission of her father law along with her as there have the ownership rights to the grave.
Last week Thursday my father in law called me in tears saying my mother in law wants to bury her mother over my husband Tshepo, he went on to say that legally speaking I have the right to assist in stopping this from happening as I am the executor of my husband's estate to which I responded I will not accept that from happening as my son visits his father's gravesite every year.Sihle, 702 Listener
On Sunday the attorney's helped me draft an affidavit which was delivered to my mother-in-law and West Park Cemetary to say they should not open that grave.Sihle, 702 Listener
We gave everyone ample time to say don't dig up my husband's rave as it is illegal.Sihle, 702 Listener
On Tuesday I went to the gravesite because I had a feeling something was not right, when I arrived my husband's grave was open, the tombstone was open. I was so angry because I couldn't understand how this was allowed.Sihle, 702 Listener
Manager at Cemeteries for Johannesburg City Parks, Reggie Moloi says they are investigating the matter as the grave was not meant to be dug up without the permission of Sihle and her father-in-law.
Clearly, there is a mistake that has been done here by allowing a person who does not have the ownership rights to be able to access and reuse the grave for another burial which is unacceptable.Reggie Moloi, Manager - Cemeteries for Johannesburg City Parks
As a cemetery whatever mistake we will take accountability as we are running the cemetery and we will get to the bottom of this so that the family can get closure on this matter. The tombstone being removed after hours is unheard of and it never happens.Reggie Moloi, Manager - Cemeteries for Johannesburg City Parks
Sihle says even though her mother-in-law was unable to her husband's gravesite on Tuesday, she is still unhappy with what ensued and wants answers from the cemetery on how they allowed this to happen.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/sympathy_flowers.html?sti=mrzbjfwy36d9k61cy7|&mediapopup=131708899
