A million reasons to help keep girls in school





All across our generous nation, there are people working hard to make lives a bit better.

But in these unprecedented times, amidst a pandemic, loss of income, and economic decline, the extraordinary organisations and individuals behind these initiatives are stretched even more as the number of people and animals in need rises.

That is why Dis-Chem, together with 947, created the Dis-Chem Random Acts of Kindness initiative, to ensure organisations in and around Joburg continue to provide much-needed help around their communities.

Every year young girls and women lose out on time from school due to circumstances they cannot change. In 2021 there are still young girls who cannot go to school because they can't afford sanitary pads to use while menstruating.

The Dis-Chem Foundation, alongside innovative social entrepreneur and humanitarian, Richard Mabaso CEO of Imbumba Foundation which runs the "Caring4Girls" programme, took on the initiative to donate as many sanitary pads as possible to girls from underprivileged homes and areas.

702's Clement Manyathela caught up with Sherry Saltzman from the Dis-Chem Foundation and Richard Mabaso, after donating sanitary pads to the girls of Lehwereleng Secondary school...

It's quite taboo in some of these areas where you do not talk about these kinds of things, so the whole concept is to break that myth. Sherry Saltzman, Dis-Chem Foundation

How it works, customers come into the store, they purchase these pads and place them into the collection bin. Sherry Saltzman, Dis-Chem Foundation

For every 10 packets donated, 20 packets will go to girls in these areas. Sherry Saltzman, Dis-Chem Foundation

More than 40 000 sanitary pads are being donated to school girls, in total the sanitary pads we will give them for the year will be 120 000. Richard Mabaso, CEO - Imbumba Foundation

Once we start working with a school, we carry on working with the school throughout. Richard Mabaso, CEO - Imbumba Foundation

The Dis-Chem Foundation needs your help, simply purchase a pack of sanitary towels from the participating brands below and deposit it in the Million Comforts bin that's available in-store OR you can donate online now in 3 easy ways.