A million reasons to help keep girls in school

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:41
Momentum: The important role of EB as part of your EVP to create an enabling culture.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dumo Mbethe Designation, CEO of Momentum Corporate.
Today at 12:45
DETAWU condemns the burning of trucks.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Vusi Ntshangase, DETAWU General Secretary.
Today at 12:52
Civil unrest affects the funeral parlours.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president
Today at 12:56
Cold weather expected this entire week.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 18:09
Mark Barnes: It would take less than 100 top business leaders less than three years to fix our economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
[PITCHED] Nick Binedell
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - alternative investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dino Zuccollo - Fund Manager at Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
'What is the difference between the looters and those corrupt in government?' Listeners weigh in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's address and the riots that have erupted in many parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Nat... 13 July 2021 10:35 AM
Alex FM off air, equipment worth R5-million looted Bongani Bingwa speaks to station manager Takalane Nemangowe about what happened in the early hours of the morning. 13 July 2021 10:17 AM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
We'll act against threat of violence, intimidation theft and looting - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says victims of violence that is unfolding now – the workers, the truck drivers, the business owners, th... 12 July 2021 9:30 PM
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses SA at 8.30pm on government's response to riots This follows rioting and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the past few days 12 July 2021 8:11 PM
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 12 July 2021 6:31 PM
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 12 July 2021 7:25 PM
Award-winning Chef Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya passes away Semenya tweeted last week that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He used his social media handles under #LeFoodFacts to teach p... 12 July 2021 2:08 PM
Mom left astonished as son brings sexy underwear for her hospital stay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 July 2021 10:35 AM
WATCH: Terrifying video shows hoverboard exploding next to children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2021 8:57 AM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane brings home two Wimbledon runners-up medals Sunday's effort came after Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane and her partner Lucy Shuker battled on Saturday in the women’s doubles wheelcha... 12 July 2021 9:46 AM
Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane secures Wimbledon singles & doubles final spots The Limpopo-born athlete was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card fo... 9 July 2021 3:41 PM
Everything is in limbo now because of level 4 lockdown - Mark Haze The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that when there are 50 or 100 people watching him the shows are exciting because... 9 July 2021 3:02 PM
WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2021 8:32 AM
EFTs and e-wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space. 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
A million reasons to help keep girls in school

13 July 2021 10:52 AM
by Kopano Mohlala
Dis-chem Foundation
dischem million comforts campaign
Caring4girls
Dis-Chem Rak

For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas.

All across our generous nation, there are people working hard to make lives a bit better.

But in these unprecedented times, amidst a pandemic, loss of income, and economic decline, the extraordinary organisations and individuals behind these initiatives are stretched even more as the number of people and animals in need rises.

That is why Dis-Chem, together with 947, created the Dis-Chem Random Acts of Kindness initiative, to ensure organisations in and around Joburg continue to provide much-needed help around their communities.

Every year young girls and women lose out on time from school due to circumstances they cannot change. In 2021 there are still young girls who cannot go to school because they can't afford sanitary pads to use while menstruating.

The Dis-Chem Foundation, alongside innovative social entrepreneur and humanitarian, Richard Mabaso CEO of Imbumba Foundation which runs the "Caring4Girls" programme, took on the initiative to donate as many sanitary pads as possible to girls from underprivileged homes and areas.

702's Clement Manyathela caught up with Sherry Saltzman from the Dis-Chem Foundation and Richard Mabaso, after donating sanitary pads to the girls of Lehwereleng Secondary school...

It's quite taboo in some of these areas where you do not talk about these kinds of things, so the whole concept is to break that myth.

Sherry Saltzman, Dis-Chem Foundation

How it works, customers come into the store, they purchase these pads and place them into the collection bin.

Sherry Saltzman, Dis-Chem Foundation

For every 10 packets donated, 20 packets will go to girls in these areas.

Sherry Saltzman, Dis-Chem Foundation

More than 40 000 sanitary pads are being donated to school girls, in total the sanitary pads we will give them for the year will be 120 000.

Richard Mabaso, CEO - Imbumba Foundation

Once we start working with a school, we carry on working with the school throughout.

Richard Mabaso, CEO - Imbumba Foundation

The Dis-Chem Foundation needs your help, simply purchase a pack of sanitary towels from the participating brands below and deposit it in the Million Comforts bin that's available in-store OR you can donate online now in 3 easy ways.




Missing Image Placeholder

Frida Hartley Shelter receives a Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem

20 May 2021 9:48 AM

Thanks to customers like you, Dis-Chem was able to donate R80,000 toward the renovation of Frida Hartley Shelter's kitchen.

Tears Foundation receives Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem Foundation

13 August 2020 10:46 AM

Dis-Chem will help the foundation with a R120,000 donation to help maintain the call centre and whatever else may be needed.

