Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
Today at 18:09
JZ's presidency: where and when it started going pear shape
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adriaan Basson - editor-in-chief. at News24
Today at 18:13
DP World wants to swallow up Imperial Logistics
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
Today at 18:39
Investec Bank changes gears and becomes more aggressive after a tough 2020
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Wainwright - CEO at Investec Bank
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle Fund - Self-awareness is a super power.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Liquidity moments over an entrepreneur's business career to get to a net worth of R100m
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Staying invested is more important than when you invest
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Professional pastry chef starts home lessons to survive Level 4 lockdown After losing his job, pastry chef Phillimon Ngomani decided to offer his skills as a teacher to those who would like to learn how... 8 July 2021 5:01 PM
'Your money is best spent investing in a home bond instead of a car loan' BetterBond CEO Carl Coetzee advises people to do their research before purchasing or investing property. 8 July 2021 4:35 PM
Family discovered the grave of their loved one has been dug open Cemeteries manager for Johannesburg City Parks Reggie Moloi says although they are still investigating the matter, they take full... 8 July 2021 2:33 PM
Thuli Madonsela: Zuma has on many occasions taken our democracy to the brink Mandy Wiener speaks to former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela about Jacob Zuma's arrest. 8 July 2021 1:26 PM
Former president Jacob Zuma arrested, spends first night in custody Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about what happened in Nkandla last night. 8 July 2021 6:45 AM
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments 'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa. 7 July 2021 6:59 PM
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments' Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler 7 July 2021 8:52 PM
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4. 7 July 2021 7:33 PM
Is China calling a deer a horse? An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century. 7 July 2021 7:15 PM
It is not ideal to be locked down for so long - Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira The former Springbok star says his parents gave him and his siblings a good foundation in life, ensuring they were educated. 8 July 2021 1:29 PM
Old Mutual's risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spre... 7 July 2021 2:14 PM
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with form... 7 July 2021 1:49 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2021 8:32 AM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2021 8:22 AM
Old Mutual's risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can't take an extension of lockdown. We're out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa

8 July 2021 1:57 PM
by Kevin Brandt
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Covid-19 third wave
delta variant
Lambda COVID-19 variant

WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave at the start of May.

CAPE TOWN - The World Health Organisation Africa said that the continent's COVID-19 surge now topped the second wave peak of the pandemic.

Experts have given an update of the pandemic’s third wave trajectory across the continent, saying that there was a 20% increase in new coronavirus cases recorded last week, compared to the week before.

More than 5.7 million coronavirus cases have been recorded in Africa, with 147,000 people having succumbed to COVID-19.

WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave at the start of May.

More than 251,000 new COVID-19 cases had been recorded over the course of last week.

Regional director, Doctor Matshidiso Moeti: "Sixteen African countries are now in resurgence, with Malawi and Senegal added this week and the delta variant has been detected in 10 of these countries."

Director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, Professor Tulio de Oliveira, said that they were doing genomic surveillance, but the lambda coronavirus variant had not yet been detected in any African country.

"At the moment it's not a big concern. The real concern at the moment is the delta variant which much more transmissible and which is causing a large number of infections in a very big third wave," he said.

WHO officials expect COVID-19 vaccine delivery to the continent to pick up significantly in the weeks to come.

'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom'

29 June 2021 1:04 PM

Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses have been closed.

King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini

29 June 2021 7:20 AM

The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom.

Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries

28 June 2021 10:12 PM

In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on

Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank

22 June 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses.

'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK'

18 June 2021 12:38 PM

Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independence from Britain.

Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away

17 June 2021 4:40 PM

This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week.

Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this'

16 June 2021 10:37 AM

Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplomats have done after South Africa gave them three days to leave for allegedly abusing their diplomatic privileges.

As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit

7 June 2021 5:26 PM

Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised.

Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away

6 June 2021 8:36 AM

The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning.

Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week

5 June 2021 10:03 AM

The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to Malawi to give evidence against the couple.

