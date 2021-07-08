'Your money is best spent investing in a home bond instead of a car loan'
CEO of BetterBond, Carl Coetzee, explained why he recommends people to spend their hard-earned savings on purchasing a home than on a car which depreciates over time.
I think your money is best spent on investing in a home, as we have seen in the past years that houses are more likely to appreciate, unlike cars. The moment you drive your vehicle off the showroom floor, that vehicle has already depreciated.Carl Coetzee, CEO- BetterBond
Coetzee says it is best to get a real estate professional to help you find the right property to purchase and also do your own research before investing or purchasing any property.
My advice would be to contact t a real estate professional who can be able to assist in finding out whether the area and house you plan to purchase will appreciate, is stable, or will it decline anytime soon.Carl Coetzee, CEO- BetterBond
Many South Africans choose to buy their own vehicle which is usually financed with debt but since the pandemic, people have started investing in houses.
Listen to the full interview below...
