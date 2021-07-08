Professional pastry chef starts home lessons to survive Level 4 lockdown
The lockdown has cost many their jobs and a professional baker and a qualified pastry chef, Phillimon Ngomani who had been working in the hospitality industry is one of those people who unfortunately was left unemployed.
To deal with status Ngomani came up with a plan on how to make ends meet, by providing lessons to anyone, including children, who would like to learn to bake in order for him to make extra income.
After the lockdown was implemented I decided I would not wait and see what next will come my way. I started making cakes and now I travel around teaching people how to bake which is extremely exciting.Phillimon Ngomani, Pastry chef
The people I have taught already were so willing to learn and contribute which makes me proud.Phillimon Ngomani, Pastry chef
Ngomani explained that he conducts lessons via zoom and also visits those who are near if they need assistance.
If you call me we can do the lesson via Zoom, I will provide a list of ingredients and I can teach you online, but if you're near my area, I am more than willing to come over to your house.Phillimon Ngomani, Pastry chef
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/woman_eating_junk_food.html?oriSearch=pms+junk+food&sti=ms35t24mmffc8mkp1p|&mediapopup=128753029
