Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...)

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Explainer: Institute of Race Relations survey on racism experiences
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:35
Traveling
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:05
Relationships focus- life after Divorce
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File: Nomu's hot chocolate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Raphaely - Co-Founder and Director at Nomu Brands
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Zuma will probably be held up in criminal trials for rest of his life' News24 editor Adriaan Basson retraces where Jacob Zuma's presidency first started to go wrong, on The Money Show. 8 July 2021 7:02 PM
Carl Niehaus arrested outside Estcourt Prison where Jacob Zuma incarcerated He was apparently violating COVID-19 regulations as Zuma supporters gathered outside the prison. 8 July 2021 5:37 PM
Professional pastry chef starts home lessons to survive Level 4 lockdown After losing his job, pastry chef Phillimon Ngomani decided to offer his skills as a teacher to those who would like to learn how... 8 July 2021 5:01 PM
View all Local
Thuli Madonsela: Zuma has on many occasions taken our democracy to the brink Mandy Wiener speaks to former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela about Jacob Zuma's arrest. 8 July 2021 1:26 PM
Former president Jacob Zuma arrested, spends first night in custody Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about what happened in Nkandla last night. 8 July 2021 6:45 AM
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments 'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa. 7 July 2021 6:59 PM
View all Politics
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...) Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest 8 July 2021 9:01 PM
Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank. 8 July 2021 8:28 PM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all Business
It is not ideal to be locked down for so long - Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira The former Springbok star says his parents gave him and his siblings a good foundation in life, ensuring they were educated. 8 July 2021 1:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spre... 7 July 2021 2:14 PM
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with form... 7 July 2021 1:49 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2021 8:32 AM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...)

8 July 2021 9:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
investing
sound investment decisions

Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest
Image: Tumisu on Pixabay

"Staying invested is more important than when you invest"

That's the word from Warren Ingram, personal financial adviser and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Ingram on The Money Show.

While there are always going to be "good reasons" to be afraid of investing, don't listen to the scaremongers he advises.

The problem is that when we're all fearful and when the headlines are big and loud, that's usually where the market is offering us great opportunities!

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

I feel that when markets are collapsing and really looking gloomy, that's the time to switch your mindset from being fearful to saying 'In bad market conditions there is almost never a reason for me to be a seller. I need to be a buyer or I need to be holding'.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

Whitfield jumps in on the possible dangers lurking in the words 'almost never'.

Ingram sketches some of those scenarios where you should in fact consider selling which include being saddled with an enormous amount of debt and/or a strong likelihood of losing your job.

Then, by all means take a wider view of your whole financial planning position to say 'I need to actually need to make a sensible financial planning decision which might, narrowly, be a bad investment decision because the bank's not going to understand me not paying my mortgage while I wait for the markets to turn'.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

Listen to Ingram's invaluable investment advice in detail below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...)




8 July 2021 9:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
investing
sound investment decisions

More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing

3 June 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?

13 May 2021 9:06 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What to consider if you want to leave money to your children

6 May 2021 8:57 PM

Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?

23 April 2021 10:58 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest

16 April 2021 11:03 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns

19 March 2021 11:32 AM

The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101

2 February 2021 1:51 PM

"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'

15 January 2021 3:02 PM

An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021

15 January 2021 1:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest

13 January 2021 3:04 PM

You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Thuli Madonsela: Zuma has on many occasions taken our democracy to the brink

Local Politics

Professional pastry chef starts home lessons to survive Level 4 lockdown

Local

Carl Niehaus arrested outside Estcourt Prison where Jacob Zuma incarcerated

Local

EWN Highlights

US military mission in Afghanistan to end 31 August: Biden

8 July 2021 8:55 PM

Worst of COVID-19 is yet to come for Africa: WHO

8 July 2021 7:46 PM

Criminal case opened after Zuma prison pictures leaked, says DCS

8 July 2021 7:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA