



Image: Tumisu on Pixabay

"Staying invested is more important than when you invest"

That's the word from Warren Ingram, personal financial adviser and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Ingram on The Money Show.

While there are always going to be "good reasons" to be afraid of investing, don't listen to the scaremongers he advises.

The problem is that when we're all fearful and when the headlines are big and loud, that's usually where the market is offering us great opportunities! Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

I feel that when markets are collapsing and really looking gloomy, that's the time to switch your mindset from being fearful to saying 'In bad market conditions there is almost never a reason for me to be a seller. I need to be a buyer or I need to be holding'. Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

Whitfield jumps in on the possible dangers lurking in the words 'almost never'.

Ingram sketches some of those scenarios where you should in fact consider selling which include being saddled with an enormous amount of debt and/or a strong likelihood of losing your job.

Then, by all means take a wider view of your whole financial planning position to say 'I need to actually need to make a sensible financial planning decision which might, narrowly, be a bad investment decision because the bank's not going to understand me not paying my mortgage while I wait for the markets to turn'. Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

Listen to Ingram's invaluable investment advice in detail below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...)