Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy





Investec Bank has revealed a new development for the Group – 'Investec for your business'.

The specialist bank and asset manager says this will be a full business offering of products, services and capabilities for established entrepreneurs and mid-sized businesses.

“While we are not known as a business bank, we now have a full end-to-end business proposition,” explains Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank Limited.

About two years ago... we announced to the market what our strategic priorities were... Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank

One was to simplify international operations and you'll have seen in our results we've achieved a lot of that... Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank

At the same time while we were simplifying and refocusing the business, we were also very conscious that we had to invest for future growth. Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank

Wainwright says Investec has been able to grow its client base both in terms of private clients with the wealth and private banking business, and the corporate business.

However, he notes that its share in the medium-sized corporate market is still relatively small and it hasn't provided the tech platform private clients have access to.

The 'Investec for your business' offering addresses this shortfall.

It's really the launch of a digital technology-based platform which brings together all of our products and services to our medium-sized corporate clients. Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank

We will position it in the way that Investec always has, the way we do it for our private clients... We want great technology but we want to back that up with great service... Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank

We see this as a great growth opportunity... We think we can really compete in that end of the market. Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank

The Investec CEO also comments on the political developments in South Africa and how foreign investors view the hanging out of the national 'dirty laundry' through the Zondo Commission.

From the outside, certain investors see that as a very positive sign - that you have a democracy and a freedom of press and speech that enables you to do that. Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank

