Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Explainer: Institute of Race Relations survey on racism experiences
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:35
Traveling
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:05
Relationships focus- life after Divorce
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File: Nomu's hot chocolate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Raphaely - Co-Founder and Director at Nomu Brands
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Zuma will probably be held up in criminal trials for rest of his life' News24 editor Adriaan Basson retraces where Jacob Zuma's presidency first started to go wrong, on The Money Show. 8 July 2021 7:02 PM
Carl Niehaus arrested outside Estcourt Prison where Jacob Zuma incarcerated He was apparently violating COVID-19 regulations as Zuma supporters gathered outside the prison. 8 July 2021 5:37 PM
Professional pastry chef starts home lessons to survive Level 4 lockdown After losing his job, pastry chef Phillimon Ngomani decided to offer his skills as a teacher to those who would like to learn how... 8 July 2021 5:01 PM
View all Local
Thuli Madonsela: Zuma has on many occasions taken our democracy to the brink Mandy Wiener speaks to former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela about Jacob Zuma's arrest. 8 July 2021 1:26 PM
Former president Jacob Zuma arrested, spends first night in custody Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about what happened in Nkandla last night. 8 July 2021 6:45 AM
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments 'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa. 7 July 2021 6:59 PM
View all Politics
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...) Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest 8 July 2021 9:01 PM
Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank. 8 July 2021 8:28 PM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all Business
It is not ideal to be locked down for so long - Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira The former Springbok star says his parents gave him and his siblings a good foundation in life, ensuring they were educated. 8 July 2021 1:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spre... 7 July 2021 2:14 PM
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with form... 7 July 2021 1:49 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2021 8:32 AM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai

8 July 2021 7:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Dubai
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Imperial
DP World
Transport industry
container cargo
Imperial Logistics
Mohammed Akoojee
container traffic
marine ports
Dubai Ports World
transport service

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders.

Dubai Ports World (DP World) plans to acquire South Africa's Imperial Logistics with a cash offer of R12.7 billion ($890 million).

The global logistics company says the acquisition would be its most significant yet in Africa.

The take-over will also build on Imperial’s contribution to the South African economy, said DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem.

Bloomberg reports that the company offered R66 ($4.60) per share, a 40% premium to Imperial’s last close.

Shares surged up to 36% on the news on Thursday, trading just below the offer price.

Image: @Imperial.Logistics on Facebook

Imperial Logistics has been listed on the JSE since 1987 after being founded in 1948 as a motor dealership.

As the fully-fledged logistics and market access company it is today, Imperial has operations in 25 countries, mainly in Africa and Europe.

Bruce Whitfield interviews the company's CEO, Mohammed Akoojee.

DP World operates a number of ports in terminals across the globe. They're an $8 billion logistics business in territories like Europe, South America...

Mohammed Akoojee, CEO - Imperial Logistics

They're a global trade enabler, a major global logistics player and Imperial is a very well-established logistics business in Europe and in Africa.

Mohammed Akoojee, CEO - Imperial Logistics

Their business is very complementary in terms of our capability and they also have a desire to expand their operations on the continent where we've already got a well-established footprint.

Mohammed Akoojee, CEO - Imperial Logistics

Akoojee says Imperial's management supports the deal.

RELATED: Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds

He adds that its independent board sought the advice of independent experts about the offer.

We recommended to our shareholders that they accept the offer at R66.

Mohammed Akoojee, CEO - Imperial Logistics

Fortunately we've got a very good empowerment level... and DP World are seasoned acquirers of businesses... They know what it takes to get a deal done...

Mohammed Akoojee, CEO - Imperial Logistics

I believe the investment by DP World... will have benefits for South Africa on a number of fronts including our empowerment transactions.

Mohammed Akoojee, CEO - Imperial Logistics

For more detail, listen to the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai




8 July 2021 7:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Dubai
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Imperial
DP World
Transport industry
container cargo
Imperial Logistics
Mohammed Akoojee
container traffic
marine ports
Dubai Ports World
transport service

More from Business

Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...)

8 July 2021 9:01 PM

Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy

8 July 2021 8:28 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zuma will probably be held up in criminal trials for rest of his life'

8 July 2021 7:02 PM

News24 editor Adriaan Basson retraces where Jacob Zuma's presidency first started to go wrong, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments'

7 July 2021 8:52 PM

Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course

7 July 2021 7:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is China calling a deer a horse?

7 July 2021 7:15 PM

An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use

7 July 2021 7:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments

7 July 2021 6:59 PM

'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible

7 July 2021 10:44 AM

Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

780 businesses filed for liquidation since Jan, but true number probably higher

6 July 2021 9:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys about the state of business rescue and liquidation in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020

8 July 2021 11:42 AM

Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible

7 July 2021 10:44 AM

Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers

6 July 2021 7:03 PM

Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe

30 June 2021 8:35 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you financially prepared for the third wave?

30 June 2021 3:24 PM

Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”

28 June 2021 10:14 PM

Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries

28 June 2021 10:12 PM

In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition

28 June 2021 11:46 AM

The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company

24 June 2021 8:25 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin

24 June 2021 6:54 PM

The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Thuli Madonsela: Zuma has on many occasions taken our democracy to the brink

Local Politics

Professional pastry chef starts home lessons to survive Level 4 lockdown

Local

Carl Niehaus arrested outside Estcourt Prison where Jacob Zuma incarcerated

Local

EWN Highlights

US military mission in Afghanistan to end 31 August: Biden

8 July 2021 8:55 PM

Worst of COVID-19 is yet to come for Africa: WHO

8 July 2021 7:46 PM

Criminal case opened after Zuma prison pictures leaked, says DCS

8 July 2021 7:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA