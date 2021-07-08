'Zuma will probably be held up in criminal trials for rest of his life'





Former president Jacob Zuma is finally in custody after handing himself over to police close to the midnight deadline for his arrest on Wednesday night.

He was swept off in convoy from Nkandla to the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal to start his 15-month jail term for contempt of court.

Zuma will be eligible for parole after serving a quarter of his sentence, which is just shy of four months, unless he qualifies for medical parole.

As JZ prepares for his first full night in jail, The Money Show focuses on where his presidency first started to go wrong.

Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson, who has written two books on the former statesman.

Basson traces the reports of Zuma's wrongdoings from the the Arms Deal bribes and the Nkandla upgrade through to the trial of close associate Schabir Shaik, and the Gupta Leaks.

I actually thought of Mandy Mandy Rossouw [who broke the Nkandla story in December 2009] a lot this week... I was wondering what she would have said about the fact that contempt of court finally sent Jacob Zuma to prison, and not corruption or something we would have expected to many years ago... Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

Jacob Zuma came on to my radar around 2002 or 2003 when the Scorpions were scratching around documents pertaining to the arms deal and specifically the Corvette deal with French arms company Thales... where Zuma purportedly accepted a bribe of R500,000 to protect the company against the arms deal investigation... Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

Obviously throughout the Schabir Shaik trial... Zuma's name came up the whole time and Shaik was convicted... he had a corrupt relationship with Zuma but Zuma wasn't on trial so he couldn't go to prison... Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

It goes back that far for me, which makes it about 20 years that Zuma has successfully managed to avoid prison until last night! Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

What does Zuma's imprisonment for contempt of court mean for the charges of corruption that are still pending?

I didn't see this coming... I didn't see him going to prison before his corruption trial. That trial is finally getting underway in about ten days from now. Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

The whole dynamic of that trial will just change because Zuma will have to be brought from prison every day. I don't know if he's going to be required to wear prison clothing... Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

If you look at some of the evidence led in the Shaik trial, it goes back at the late 90s when Zuma was the MEC in KwaZulu-Natal... If you speak to people who were with him in the Struggle there are even questions going further back... Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

His future doesn't look too bright tonight; it looks pretty bleak. He's probably going to be held up in criminal trials for the rest of his life! Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

