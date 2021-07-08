Carl Niehaus arrested outside Estcourt Prison where Jacob Zuma incarcerated
JOHANNESBURG - MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus has been arrested while talking to the SABC outside the Estcourt Prison where former President Jacob Zuma is incarcerated.
He was apparently violating COVID-19 regulations as Zuma supporters gathered outside the prison.
An SABC journalist at the prison described the situation: "Sorry for the disruption viewers, we see that the police have taken Mr Niehaus away now and seem to be breaking up the supporters. Mr Niehaus has been taken away by the police."
ANC SUSPENSION
Niehaus's arrest caps a week in which he was also suspended by the African National Congress (ANC). The party said that inflammatory speeches made by Niehaus over the weekend while dressed in ANC regalia had brought the organisation into disrepute.
The MKMVA spokesperson made the speeches at Zuma's Nkandla home as part of demonstrations against the former leader being jailed.
The ANC, in suspending Niehaus, did not even grant him a 48-hour period to plead his case.
Niehaus said that he would lodge an appeal against the decision taken by the ANC’s national executive.
Additional reporting by Tshidi Madia.
This article first appeared on EWN : Carl Niehaus arrested outside Estcourt Prison where Jacob Zuma incarcerated
