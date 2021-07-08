Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
Explainer: Institute of Race Relations survey on racism experiences
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:35
Traveling
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:05
Relationships focus- life after Divorce
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File: Nomu's hot chocolate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Raphaely - Co-Founder and Director at Nomu Brands
No Items to show
Latest Local
'Zuma will probably be held up in criminal trials for rest of his life' News24 editor Adriaan Basson retraces where Jacob Zuma's presidency first started to go wrong, on The Money Show. 8 July 2021 7:02 PM
Carl Niehaus arrested outside Estcourt Prison where Jacob Zuma incarcerated He was apparently violating COVID-19 regulations as Zuma supporters gathered outside the prison. 8 July 2021 5:37 PM
Professional pastry chef starts home lessons to survive Level 4 lockdown After losing his job, pastry chef Phillimon Ngomani decided to offer his skills as a teacher to those who would like to learn how... 8 July 2021 5:01 PM
View all Local
Thuli Madonsela: Zuma has on many occasions taken our democracy to the brink Mandy Wiener speaks to former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela about Jacob Zuma's arrest. 8 July 2021 1:26 PM
Former president Jacob Zuma arrested, spends first night in custody Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about what happened in Nkandla last night. 8 July 2021 6:45 AM
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments 'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa. 7 July 2021 6:59 PM
View all Politics
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...) Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest 8 July 2021 9:01 PM
Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank. 8 July 2021 8:28 PM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all Business
It is not ideal to be locked down for so long - Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira The former Springbok star says his parents gave him and his siblings a good foundation in life, ensuring they were educated. 8 July 2021 1:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spre... 7 July 2021 2:14 PM
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with form... 7 July 2021 1:49 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2021 8:32 AM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Carl Niehaus arrested outside Estcourt Prison where Jacob Zuma incarcerated

8 July 2021 5:37 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Carl Niehaus
Estcourt Correctional Centre

He was apparently violating COVID-19 regulations as Zuma supporters gathered outside the prison.

JOHANNESBURG - MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus has been arrested while talking to the SABC outside the Estcourt Prison where former President Jacob Zuma is incarcerated.

He was apparently violating COVID-19 regulations as Zuma supporters gathered outside the prison.

An SABC journalist at the prison described the situation: "Sorry for the disruption viewers, we see that the police have taken Mr Niehaus away now and seem to be breaking up the supporters. Mr Niehaus has been taken away by the police."

ANC SUSPENSION

Niehaus's arrest caps a week in which he was also suspended by the African National Congress (ANC). The party said that inflammatory speeches made by Niehaus over the weekend while dressed in ANC regalia had brought the organisation into disrepute.

The MKMVA spokesperson made the speeches at Zuma's Nkandla home as part of demonstrations against the former leader being jailed.

The ANC, in suspending Niehaus, did not even grant him a 48-hour period to plead his case.

Niehaus said that he would lodge an appeal against the decision taken by the ANC's national executive.

Additional reporting by Tshidi Madia.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Carl Niehaus arrested outside Estcourt Prison where Jacob Zuma incarcerated




