COVID-19: SA records 22,910 new cases and 460 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 22,910 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,135,24.

Gauteng province has recorded 11,747 new cases in the last reporting cycle.

460 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 63,499 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: **SA records 21,427 new cases and 411 deaths**

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,862,900 representing a recovery rate of 87,2%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 4,017,442 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.