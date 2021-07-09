'This is an opportunity for Ramaphosa to do a mini cabinet reshuffle'





It is a busy week for the Africa National Congress (ANC).

While former President Jacob Zuma is serving his 15-months jail term, this morning two judgements will be delivered.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court will rule on whether Zuma should be granted an interdict of his arrest, while the Gauteng High Court will deliver judgement on the ANC vs. Ace Magashule over his suspension by the ANC.

On Thursday, the disbanded MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus was arrested for violating the lockdown regulations.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Associate Professor at the Wits University School of Governance William Gumede about what all this means for the ANC.

The President is not known for very bold decisions. Very cautious... he has room to manoeuvre. This is the opportunity because in the compromise when he became president, he had to take on the Jacob Zuma people which some of were very incompetent. William Gumede, Associate Professor - Wits University School of Governance

This is an opportunity for a mini reshuffle, I don't think he will do full-scale changes but for some of the key places like energy, the country is struggling with Eskom. William Gumede, Associate Professor - Wits University School of Governance

