WATCH: Terrifying video shows hoverboard exploding next to children





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches

A terrifying video has emerged showing a hoverboard explode in front of two young children.

The video shows batteries flying around the house and the mother batting smoke away from the hoverboard.

The family says the hoverboard overheated after being charged overnight.

Watch the video below:

Listen to what else has gone viral below: