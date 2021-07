People aged between 35 and 49 can register for Covid-19 vaccine from mid July

Acting Health Minister Mamaloko Kubayi has announced that people between the ages of 35 and 49 will be allowed to register for their Covid-19 jab from mid-July.

Kubayi says vaccination will start from 1 August 2021. She added that vaccinations will be given over weekends as well.

