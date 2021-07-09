People aged between 35 and 49 can register for Covid-19 vaccine from mid July
Acting Health Minister Mamaloko Kubayi has announced that people between the ages of 35 and 49 will be allowed to register for their Covid-19 jab from mid-July.
Kubayi says vaccination will start from 1 August 2021. She added that vaccinations will be given over weekends as well.
On 15 July 2021, registration for people aged between 35-49 will open and start vaccination from 1 August 2021.— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) July 9, 2021
You need to register before going to vaccination site. Registration details will be made available in due course. #IChooseVaccination #VaccineRollOutSA pic.twitter.com/UXSABF2Ws4
Source : @GautengHealth/Twitter
