'When I saw Zuma's pictures in prison I became very emotional but I blame him'





A criminal case has been opened after images surfaced of former President Jacob Zuma inside the Escourt Correctional Centre.

Yesterday images of former president Jacob Zuma were circulating on social media showing him being admitted at a correctional centre.

The Correctional Services released a statement saying the images were stolen from an SD camera card used to take the photos for institutional filing purposes.

Listeners on the Clement Manyathela show expressed their thoughts on what they felt when they saw the pictures.

I am one of Zuma's biggest critics but after seeing those pictures online, I felt sorry for him. Maybe it's because my mother died when she was the same age as the former president. It made me think, how would I feel if I had to witness her go to jail. The way I felt bad, I went to my Facebook page and deleted some of the comments I had made about him in the past. Nguaku- Caller

My initial response was the rule of law has been affirmed, but there is this part of me that feels pity for the former president. I feel like for the longest time he has received bad advice, I say this with the most respect for him. I feel like before all of this happened he did not take the time to read what was needed from him at the commission and try to understand and comprehend the situation. I think if he has taken better advice he would not be in this situation. Malaza, Caller

When I saw the pictures I became very emotional but I blame him for this, so many people begged him to go to the commission but he was too stubborn. Pearl, Caller

I am very happy, those pictures proved he was really in prison. I don't understand why everyone is feeling sorry for him, how many old people are in prison serving time, he is not the only one. Thuli, Caller

The Pietermaritzburg High Court today expected to deliver judgment on former President Jacob Zuma's application to stay his prison sentence pending the outcome of his rescission application in the Constitutional Court.

