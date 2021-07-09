PMB High Court dismisses Jacob Zuma's bid to stay arrest
JOHANNESBURG - Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni on Friday dismissed former President Jacob Zuma's application to stay his arrest.
Mnguni delivered the judgment in the Pietermaritzburg High Court as Zuma spends his third day at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.
Earlier this week Zuma’s lawyer Dali Mpofu referred to the state capture commission and the Helen Suzman Foundation as “busy-bodies” who had no business to oppose the former president’s bid to stay out of jail - pending the outcome of his rescission application in the Constitutional Court.
Mpofu called on the court to suspend a directive by the apex court that gave Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole until Wednesday to arrest Zuma and take him to correctional facility so that he could commence his prison sentence.
But lawyers representing the state capture commission and the Helen Suzman Foundation accused Zuma of attempting to use the Pietermaritzburg High Court to help him break the law.
After a number of dramatic days leading up to his imprisonment, Zuma's speeding convoy left his Nkandla homestead before the Wednesday midnight deadline set by the Constitutional Court.
He is the first president of democratic South Africa to be arrested, and the first president of South Africa ever to be jailed.
'SENDING ME TO JAIL IS LIKE A DEATH SENTENCE'
On Sunday night, Zuma gave a public address live from his Nkandla home, saying the move by the Constitutional Court essentially sentenced him without a trial, and sending him to jail was tantamount to a death sentence.
"The death sentence was declared unconstitutional in South Africa in 1995. As a result of my sacrificed and those of millions of South Africans," he said. "Sending me to jail during the height of a pandemic at my age is the same as sentencing me to death."
Earlier on Sunday, Zuma addressed his supporters who gathered outside his house, telling them that he was not aware of any transgressions by him, despite the ruling.
He also accused Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who heads the state capture inquiry, of being biased against him.
"I made a submission to Judge Zondo, pointing out exact details to support my contention that he is not neutral. He also made his own submission to disprove my contention and subsequently ruled that his own submission is victorious. This then meant that I was now forced to appear before somebody I have accused of bias and conflict of interest," Zuma said.
He stated that "had Judge Zondo simply recused himself and allowed my submission to be made to somebody neutral, the people of South Africa would have heard my version as regards all the unsubstantiated allegations against me".
During his address, he also likened the COVID-19 lockdown to what happened during apartheid.
"We have a level four lockdown, with all hallmarks of a state of emergency, and the curfews of the 1980s. The only difference is that we only use different levels, like contempt of court instead of detention without trial. But the substance is exactly the same. Being jailed without a trial is no different to the apartheid detention without trial."
