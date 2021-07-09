ANC power balance has swung in Ramaphosa's favour - Political analyst
The Johannesburg High Court has rejected Ace Magashule's challenge to his suspension as secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC).
Magashule also lost his bid to legitimise his suspension of party president, Cyril Ramaphosa.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and political Analyst from the Wits School of governance Professor Ivor Sarakinsky.
BREAKING NEWS: The Johannesburg High Court has rejected Ace Magashule's challenge to his suspension. https://t.co/1t71ggeVr7 #AceMagashule pic.twitter.com/3zrA3GYfnE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 9, 2021
The court also goes back to say Magashule was present and was a member of the ANC when the conference decided it will have a step aside rule. On those two points, it said he basically chose to be a member of an organisation that decided to have a step aside rule.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
I don't think they just can't suspend him, it would have to go through a formal disciplinary hearing at a high level as is the case of Carl Niehaus currently and that hearing can recommend expulsion.Professor Ivor Sarakinsky, Political analyst - Wits School of governance
What does it mean for President Ramaphosa's power in the ANC at the moment? I think it's fair to say the power balance has swung in his favour. People are looking to the future and they can see the trend.Professor Ivor Sarakinsky, Political analyst - Wits School of governance
Listen to the full interviews below:
