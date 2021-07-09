Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:10
Report on Service delivery issues in Alexandra
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jonas Ben Sibanyoni, SAHRC Commissioner
Today at 17:20
Magashule to appeal the High court ruling
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ace Magashule, Suspended ANC Secretary General
Today at 18:10
A new ruling torpedoes Steinhoff’s ‘settlement offer’
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Rose - at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
Today at 18:13
The state tries to reform itself. What you should know about this week's high profile court cases and how they affect you
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File: Nomu's hot chocolate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Raphaely - Co-Founder and Director at Nomu Brands
No Items to show
Latest Local
Repairs should be done by Sunday and water restored - Tshwane spokesperson Executive Director, Strategic Communication City of Tshwane, Selby Bokaba says more water tankers will be deployed to the City of... 9 July 2021 4:38 PM
'When tackling a big challenge I ask myself what is the ‘why’ behind my goal' South African extreme mountaineer Remy Kloos tells Azania Mosaka how she has managed to turn her failures into successes that mat... 9 July 2021 3:19 PM
Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has passed away The mayor was hospitalised last week due to Covid-19 complications. 9 July 2021 12:32 PM
View all Local
ANC power balance has swung in Ramaphosa's favour - Political analyst Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and political analyst Professor Ivor Sarakinsky give their take on the Ace Magashule ju... 9 July 2021 1:24 PM
Zuma remains in prison 'until ConCourt decides on the rescission application' Eyewitness News senior political reporter Theto Mahlakoana tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report. 9 July 2021 1:01 PM
PMB High Court dismisses Jacob Zuma's bid to stay arrest Jacob Zuma is the first president of democratic South Africa to be arrested, and the first president of South Africa ever to be ja... 9 July 2021 11:45 AM
View all Politics
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...) Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest 8 July 2021 9:01 PM
Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank. 8 July 2021 8:28 PM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Terrifying video shows hoverboard exploding next to children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2021 8:57 AM
It is not ideal to be locked down for so long - Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira The former Springbok star says his parents gave him and his siblings a good foundation in life, ensuring they were educated. 8 July 2021 1:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane our first black woman in Wimbledon singles finals The Limpopo-born athlete was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card fo... 9 July 2021 3:41 PM
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spre... 7 July 2021 2:14 PM
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with form... 7 July 2021 1:49 PM
View all Sport
Everything is in limbo now because of level 4 lockdown - Mark Haze The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that when there are 50 or 100 people watching him the shows are exciting because... 9 July 2021 3:02 PM
WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2021 8:32 AM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion
ANC power balance has swung in Ramaphosa's favour - Political analyst

9 July 2021 1:24 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
Ramaphosa
Ace Magashule
Ace vs Ramaphosa

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and political analyst Professor Ivor Sarakinsky give their take on the Ace Magashule judgment.

The Johannesburg High Court has rejected Ace Magashule's challenge to his suspension as secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC).

Magashule also lost his bid to legitimise his suspension of party president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and political Analyst from the Wits School of governance Professor Ivor Sarakinsky.

The court also goes back to say Magashule was present and was a member of the ANC when the conference decided it will have a step aside rule. On those two points, it said he basically chose to be a member of an organisation that decided to have a step aside rule.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

I don't think they just can't suspend him, it would have to go through a formal disciplinary hearing at a high level as is the case of Carl Niehaus currently and that hearing can recommend expulsion.

Professor Ivor Sarakinsky, Political analyst - Wits School of governance

What does it mean for President Ramaphosa's power in the ANC at the moment? I think it's fair to say the power balance has swung in his favour. People are looking to the future and they can see the trend.

Professor Ivor Sarakinsky, Political analyst - Wits School of governance

Listen to the full interviews below:




