Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has passed away
Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has passed on due to [Covid-19 complications](http://Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo hospitalised due to COVID-19 complications).
Makhubo tested positive in June and was admitted to hospital last week.
More details to follow:
The first citizen of @CityofJoburgZA Executive Mayor Geoff Makhubo has passed away after being hospitalised a few days ago for his battle with #COVID19— CATHERINE Constantinides (@ChangeAgentSA) July 9, 2021
It truly never ends. May his soul RIP! #GeoffMakhubo #MayorOfJoburg
July 9, 2021
Condolences to Geoff Makhubo’s family, friends and colleagues. May he rest in peace 🕊 https://t.co/zVwMuCePmB— Genevieve Quintal (@GenMQ) July 9, 2021
