Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has passed away





Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has passed on due to [Covid-19 complications](http://Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo hospitalised due to COVID-19 complications).

Makhubo tested positive in June and was admitted to hospital last week.

More details to follow:

The first citizen of @CityofJoburgZA Executive Mayor Geoff Makhubo has passed away after being hospitalised a few days ago for his battle with #COVID19



It truly never ends. May his soul RIP! #GeoffMakhubo #MayorOfJoburg — CATHERINE Constantinides (@ChangeAgentSA) July 9, 2021

Condolences to Geoff Makhubo’s family, friends and colleagues. May he rest in peace 🕊 https://t.co/zVwMuCePmB — Genevieve Quintal (@GenMQ) July 9, 2021