Zuma remains in prison 'until ConCourt decides on the rescission application'





Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni on Friday dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's application to stay his arrest.

Mnguni delivered the judgment in the Pietermaritzburg High Court as Zuma spends his third day at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

Earlier this week Zuma’s lawyer Dali Mpofu referred to the state capture commission and the Helen Suzman Foundation as “busy-bodies” who had no business to oppose the former president’s bid to stay out of jail - pending the outcome of his rescission application in the Constitutional Court.

Eyewitness News senior political reporter Theto Mahlakoana tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report.

The bigger implication of this judgment is that the former president will remain behind bars at the Escourt Correctional Service facility until we find out what the Constitutional Court decides about the rescission application that will be heard on Monday. Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter - Eyewitness News

