'When tackling a big challenge I ask myself what is the ‘why’ behind my goal'





Remy Kloos is a high-altitude mountaineer, mindset coach, sustainability, wellness specialist, and speaker from Cape Town.

After suffering overwhelming levels of anxiety from doing a 9 to 5 job, Kloos resigned and decided to do solo adventures through travelling around the world, to tackle her anxiety head-on.

Her adventures include an 800km pilgrimage through Spain and climbing the highest mountain in Europe, which she has described as life-changing.

Less than five years ago I found myself in a dark place, in my teenage years I suffered from depression and anxiety in my young adult years. I just reached a point in my life where I did not want to go back into that dark place and till this day I do not know why I chose the mountains as I did not have any experience in hiking or climbing but I took myself to Mount Kilimanjaro and had the most amazing experience. Remy Kloos, SA extreme mountaineer

I realsied I was capable of putting myself in positions where I step into my full power, I was realising my strength, I learned to trust myself and my capabilities. Remy Kloos, SA extreme mountaineer

Kloos aspires to become the youngest South African to climb the 7 summits which include the highest mountains in the world.

Being in those conditions is extreme and tough on the body. Remy Kloos, SA extreme mountaineer

Last month she travelled to Nepal on a mission to set a South African record of becoming the first to ever climb Mount Everest the highest peak in the world and Mount Lhotse back-to-back in a 24-hour period but after spending 57 days in the Himalayas and reaching 8000m the expedition was cancelled due to dangerous weather conditions, which made the risk of frostbite and death to proceed.

There was too much risk involved like getting extreme frostbites and losing our lives. Remy Kloos, SA extreme mountaineer

I was ready, I felt good, I was strong, I even had a little dance celebration in my tent as we were so close but the weather Gods had other plans. Remy Kloos, SA extreme mountaineer

The thing is, you start questioning yourself on whether that was the right to time, should I have taken the opportunity early? You just get into your head and I think we need to learn how to step out of that for a moment and into our heart. Remy Kloos, SA extreme mountaineer

Growing up we are taught that failure is such a negative experience, you never want to fail yourself or anyone but what I have learnt with mountains or before tackling a big goal like the mountain summit or anything, I make sure I ask myself what is the ‘Why’ behind my goal. Remy Kloos, SA extreme mountaineer

Kloos continues her journey of summiting the highest mountains around the world.

