Everything is in limbo now because of level 4 lockdown - Mark Haze





A stripped-down show that isn't actually stripped down...

Mark Haze is coming to your town with a show that is as mesmerizing as it comes.

Watch as he builds songs from scratch with both acoustic and electric guitar, drum machine, vocal harmonies and a loop station!

'Covid has slowed down the ability to tour with a band, but it can't put a stop to the show', says Mark about his new "one-man-band" performances.

It’s been five years since his last solo album release. Mark now also has his own studio called Havoc Studio SA, focusing on young up-and-coming new artists, to guide them through the industry and help them prepare for their careers to become stars.

The album Authentic was written by Mark himself, but he also collaborated with a couple of other songwriters on the first single, 'Monster', to make this the masterpiece that it turned out to be. Mark Haze is a South African singer/songwriter, performing original rock, soul, and blues material. Known for his wide vocal range, Mark’s signature sound of high-energy Rock ‘n Roll is guaranteed to have audiences on their feet.

Mark tells Azania Mosaka more on #702Unplugged.

You don't have to make everything slow and sombre. In the middle of a show, I would like the band to take a break and it will be just me and the audience. Mark Haze, Musician

The guitar has always been my number one instrument. I get the audience involved in how to make a song. When there are 50 or 100 the shows are exciting because they can see my feet. Mark Haze, Musician

Everything is in limbo now, otherwise, I would be on the road performing. If we don't hit the road soon then I would be doing online performances. Mark Haze, Musician

