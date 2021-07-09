Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:10
Report on Service delivery issues in Alexandra
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jonas Ben Sibanyoni, SAHRC Commissioner
Today at 17:20
Magashule to appeal the High court ruling
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ace Magashule, Suspended ANC Secretary General
Today at 18:10
A new ruling torpedoes Steinhoff’s ‘settlement offer’
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Rose - at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
Today at 18:13
The state tries to reform itself. What you should know about this week's high profile court cases and how they affect you
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File: Nomu's hot chocolate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Raphaely - Co-Founder and Director at Nomu Brands
Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane our first black woman in Wimbledon singles finals

9 July 2021 3:41 PM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
Tennis
Wimbledon
Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane

The Limpopo-born athlete was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card for the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament in London in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG- South Africa's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane is through to the Wimbledon singles final.

She is South Africa's first black woman to compete in a Wimbledon singles final.

The 35-year-old took down Japan’s Momoko Ohtani in the semi-final round at Wimbledon, beating her opponent 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 to reach her first Wimbledon singles final. KG will face top seed and world number one, Netherlands' Diede de Groot, in Saturday's final.

KG will be in action again this afternoon in the doubles semis with Lucy Shuler. The Limpopo-born athlete was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card for the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament in London, United Kingdom, in 2018.

On Thursday, the tennis player went through to the Wimbledon semi-final for the third time in her career.

She's ranked 5th globally and number one in Africa and is currently up for another Momentum gsport award in the Athlete with Disability category.

Montjane competed at her first Paralympics in Beijing (2008), then London and Rio de Janeiro. In 2018, she became the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete in the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in the same calendar year.

Montjane was born with a congenital birth defect and went through a single amputation below the knee when she was just 12 years old.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane our first black woman in Wimbledon singles finals




