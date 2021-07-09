Repairs should be done by Sunday and water restored - Tshwane spokesperson
Taps have run dry in several areas of Tshwane following an explosion at Rand Water’s Palmiet pumping station in Alberton an infrastructure operated by Rand Water.
Executive director, strategic communication at City of Tshwane, Selby Bokaba, explained that areas that are still affected include Olievenhoutbosch, Laudium, Winterveldt, Ga-Rankuwa, Atteridgeville, Soshanguve, and Mabopane.
We started by placing 22 tanks around those areas and when we saw we are not coping we added about 32 more tanks as well as increased the number of stations where these tanks were located. Gradually we are managing to cope with the situation at hand.Selby Bokaba, Spokesperson - City of Tshwane
We are currently procuring water for the residents from the fire hydrants located in the City of Tshwane.Selby Bokaba, Spokesperson - City of Tshwane
We expect repairs to be done by Sunday.Selby Bokaba, Spokesperson - City of Tshwane
Residents have been advised to call the Tshwane Metro Police Department when they come across scammers that demand money from them in exchange for the provision of water.
