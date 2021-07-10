'Young people with comorbidities will have to wait for vaccine jabs'
The Health Department has announced that from 15 July citizens aged 35 to 49-years old are now applicable to register for COVID-19 jabs.
Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre, Mia Malan has agreed with the deputy director-general in the Health Department, Dr Nicholas Crisp's sentiments that the country is in a better vaccine resource position.
We are getting 3.6-million Pfizer vaccine doses which are more or less of what is left for both Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer at the moment.Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
We are indeed in a better position than we were previously.Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Malan says she believed more people will get vaccinated as the private sites are now allowing people who do not have medical insurance to walk in and receive jabs.
Private sites may become full now because a rule has been established where people can visit any site and get the vaccine even if they do not have medical aid which did not happen previously.Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Malan says young people with comorbidities will, unfortunately, have to wait as the health department argues that this may cause administrative nightmares.
Yes, they will be younger people with comorbidities that are not captured but if you look at it from a population level, the larger population will be captured but it will impact you individually because you won't receive the vaccine earlier. If you look at the circular that was released this week, I spoke to the Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and people with comorbidity are not in the category.Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi stated that the government is expecting 250,000 vaccinations to be done by the end of next week.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_22506821_macro-photography-of-a-syringe-ready-to-put-a-vaccine.html?vti=lmpscum4i0mt1dr17x-1-11
