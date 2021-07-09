I took court route when I realised ANC Top 6 is divided, factional - Magashule





Ace Magashule says he will appeal the judgment of the Johannesburg High Court, which has rejected a challenge to his suspension as secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC).

Magashule also lost his bid to legitimise his suspension of party president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

He tells John Perlman more about the case and what prompted him to take the matter to court.

I went to court when I realised that we as the ANC Top 6 we are seriously divided, we are factional. I had so many meetings. Even our resolutions say that once you have exhausted everything, the court is the last resort, the rule of law must apply. Ace Magashule, Suspended ANC secretary-general

You can't blame me for conference resolutions [simply] because I am the secretary-general Ace Magashule, Suspended ANC secretary-general

There is no cent, no money, that I have stolen. There is no corruption. Ace Magashule, Suspended ANC secretary-general

Listen below for the full interview...