COVID-19: South Africa records 22,443 new cases and 374 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 22,443 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,157,687.

Gauteng province has recorded 11,680 new cases in the last reporting cycle.

374 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 63,873 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,884,170 representing a recovery rate of 87,3%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 4,203,293 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.