Employers need to rethink their sick-leave policies relating Covid-19 - Doctor
As the continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, survivors often have to live with the side effects of the disease.
GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati says the medical profession has come to a consensus to call it post-Covid-19 syndrome instead of long Covid.
Months after a positive diagnosis, some people still experience symptoms, their bodies feel unfamiliar and some require therapy.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Nyati about the effects of the post-Covid-19 syndrome.
It has been found that 70 to 80% of people with long Covid or post-Covid syndrome are actually females. Now it has been found that it is a genuine syndrome with varied symptoms that could be a combination of many other syndromes.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
The notion that 10-14 days after you have been infected or diagnosed you are all ready to go back to work does not apply to everybody. Employers need to rethink their sick-leave policies relating to people recovering from Covid-19 disease.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
The mindset though where people think you are lazy when they do not want to come back to work because they are complaining of symptoms relating to Covid-19 weeks or months later definitely needs to change.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Listen to the full interview below:
