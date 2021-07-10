#KZNShutdown: Premier Sihle Zikalala calls for calm amid fiery protests
DURBAN – Government authorities in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have called for calm and maximum restraint following sporadic protests in various parts of the province on Friday.
It’s believed that those behind the demonstrations are against the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma.
Zuma was sentenced to a 15-month jail term after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of being in contempt.
READ: PMB High Court dismisses Jacob Zuma's bid to stay arrest
On Wednesday, he was admitted to the Estcourt Correctional Service centre after he shunned an apex court judgement that directed him to appear and testify at the State Capture Commission.
Police KZN had their hands full as there were various attempts to block roads and cause disruption.
ALSO READ: Zuma supporters intensify protests in streets of KZN causing traffic delays
Major roads including the N2 and N3 were targeted.
The M7 which is a cargo transit route to the port of Durban was also affected.
MOOIRIVER. KZN.@SAPoliceService @TrafficRTMC @cci_network pic.twitter.com/9YeRHv1TGy— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) July 9, 2021
Premier Sihle Zikalala said, “Several vehicles were reportedly stoned, and millions worth of public infrastructure damage, resulting in many commuters not being able to reach their places of work. We call on those who are protesting to do so through peaceful means and avoid violence and destruction at all cost.”
At the same time, Police Minister Bheki Cele who visited the province on Thursday, said multi-disciplinary operations were under way and they are considering charging those involved with counts of economic sabotage.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : #KZNShutdown: Premier Sihle Zikalala calls for calm amid fiery protests
Source : Twitter
More from Local
'Young people with comorbidities will have to wait for vaccine jabs'
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan says private sites may become full now because people can get the vaccine even if they do not have medical aid.Read More
Employers need to rethink their sick-leave policies relating Covid-19 - Doctor
Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati about post-Covid-19 syndrome and its effects.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 22,443 new cases and 374 deaths
The Health Department says 4,203,293 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Repairs should be done by Sunday and water restored - Tshwane spokesperson
City of Tshwane executive director, strategic communication Selby Bokaba says more water tankers will be deployed to affected areas.Read More
'When tackling a big challenge I ask myself what is the ‘why’ behind my goal'
South African extreme mountaineer Remy Kloos tells Azania Mosaka how she has managed to turn her failures into successes that matter.Read More
Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has passed away
The mayor was hospitalised last week due to Covid-19 complications.Read More
'When I saw Zuma's pictures in prison I became very emotional but I blame him'
Listeners respond to seeing images shown on social media of former president Jacob Zuma inside the Escourt Correctional Centre.Read More
People aged between 35 and 49 can register for Covid-19 vaccine from mid July
Acting minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi says the vaccination for this age group will start on 1 August.Read More
COVID-19: SA records 22,910 new cases and 460 deaths
The Health Department says 4,017,442 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More