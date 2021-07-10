Streaming issues? Report here
#KZNShutdown: Premier Sihle Zikalala calls for calm amid fiery protests

10 July 2021 8:53 AM
by Nkosikhona Duma
Tags:
n3 protest
kzn protests
Jacob Zuma arrest

It’s believed that those behind the demonstrations are against the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma.

DURBAN – Government authorities in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have called for calm and maximum restraint following sporadic protests in various parts of the province on Friday.

It’s believed that those behind the demonstrations are against the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma was sentenced to a 15-month jail term after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of being in contempt.

READ: PMB High Court dismisses Jacob Zuma's bid to stay arrest

On Wednesday, he was admitted to the Estcourt Correctional Service centre after he shunned an apex court judgement that directed him to appear and testify at the State Capture Commission.

Police KZN had their hands full as there were various attempts to block roads and cause disruption.

ALSO READ: Zuma supporters intensify protests in streets of KZN causing traffic delays

Major roads including the N2 and N3 were targeted.

The M7 which is a cargo transit route to the port of Durban was also affected.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said, “Several vehicles were reportedly stoned, and millions worth of public infrastructure damage, resulting in many commuters not being able to reach their places of work. We call on those who are protesting to do so through peaceful means and avoid violence and destruction at all cost.”

At the same time, Police Minister Bheki Cele who visited the province on Thursday, said multi-disciplinary operations were under way and they are considering charging those involved with counts of economic sabotage.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : #KZNShutdown: Premier Sihle Zikalala calls for calm amid fiery protests




