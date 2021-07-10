Meet the founder of Lavish Communications, Michelle Lima





Founder of Lavish Communications Michelle Lima tells Refiloe Mpakanyane that the Covid-19 pandemic made her branch out to sales and digital marketing.

Lima had to close down her newly opened salon after the first lockdown and with the fluctuating lockdown levels, her decor and events business also took a knock.

She says doing business during the pandemic is challenging but as an entrepreneur, one has to find ways of making additional income.

As an entrepreneur, you have to find other ways of making additional income which is whatever is working now so you can stay afloat to hopefully revive your businesses when everything is normal. Michelle Lima, Founder - Lavish Communications

With the salon that was closed and the events company that is technically non-operational at the moment mainly because of the pandemic and everything that is happening, I had to branch out to what I have done for so many years which is digital sales and marketing. Michelle Lima, Founder - Lavish Communications

What we do at Lavish Communications is offer small businesses sales and digital marketing. We basically help them sell their services online and it has been going well. Michelle Lima, Founder - Lavish Communications

Listen to the full interview below: