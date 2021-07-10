KZN Protests: Ramaphosa calls for calm, condemns violence & damage to economy
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on members of the public in KwaZulu-Natal to respect the rule of law and desist from inflicting damage on the economy.
This comes as police in the province deployed more officers and resources to where violent demonstrations have resulted in the destruction of property, including trucks travelling along the N3.
Since Thursday, there have been sporadic demonstrations along the N3, N2, and M7, allegedly by people calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from prison.
Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Tyrone Seale said, “The President says the impact of violence against the road freight industry and the damage to freeways that service economic arteries will be felt also by the people organising and committing these crimes.”
Mop-up operations are under way along the ever-busy N3 in the vicinity of the Mooi River Toll Plaza.
The violence broke out after the former president started serving his 15-month jail term for contempt of the Constitutional Court.
The N3 toll concession confirmed that 23 trucks were set alight along the highway, causing a major traffic jam. Spokesperson Tanya Dhoogra said, “Law enforcement is on scene at the moment ensuring that everything is calm and assisting with the clean-up operation which involves all of the various emergency services.”
In other parts of KZN, protesters burned tyres and blocked roads.
Spokesperson for the police Jay Naicker said the situation remained volatile, and more officers had been deployed along major routes in the province.
Several arrests have been made.
This article first appeared on EWN : KZN Protests: Ramaphosa calls for calm, condemns violence & damage to economy
