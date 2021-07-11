I was exposed to the realities of farm murders as a child - Ernst Roets
In a profile interview with Nickolaus Bauer on Weekend Breakfast, civil rights group AfriForum head of policy Ernst Roets says he does not see himself as a freedom fighter but he does fight for what he believes in.
Roets says the term freedom fighter has a loaded association to it.
Born in Pretoria and raised in Tzaneen, Roets talks about his farm life and how that shaped his thinking.
As a child I was exposed to the realities of farm murders, I knew some people who were murdered and I knew some people lost loved once and I think in a way that shaped my thinking.Ernst Roets, Head of policy - AfriForum
Roets says as AfriForum they have never been activists for apartheid.
Yes, I was and obviously still am uneasy or uncomfortable with many of these changes. I am in a certain sense of the word a conservative although I am hesitant to use that word because of some false stereotypes attached to being conservative.Ernst Roets, Head of policy - AfriForum
There is a false dichotomy that if you have a problem with what is happening in the new South Africa then that means you choose apartheid, you choose the old South Africa.Ernst Roets, Head of policy - AfriForum
Ernst Roets: I would like to be like my dad and my grandfather, there isn't a political leader I would say I would like to emulate. @ErnstRoets#WeekendBreakfast #LetsWalkTheTalk— 702 (@Radio702) July 11, 2021
Ernst Roets: I am concerned about the race nationalism that we have. @ErnstRoets#WeekendBreakfast #LetsWalkTheTalk— 702 (@Radio702) July 11, 2021
Ernst Roets: People should be able to own a gun and defend themselves against criminals. It is different from when someone fires a gun at a political rally.@ErnstRoets#WeekendBreakfast #LetsWalkTheTalk— 702 (@Radio702) July 11, 2021
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
