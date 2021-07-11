I was exposed to the realities of farm murders as a child - Ernst Roets





In a profile interview with Nickolaus Bauer on Weekend Breakfast, civil rights group AfriForum head of policy Ernst Roets says he does not see himself as a freedom fighter but he does fight for what he believes in.

Roets says the term freedom fighter has a loaded association to it.

Born in Pretoria and raised in Tzaneen, Roets talks about his farm life and how that shaped his thinking.

As a child I was exposed to the realities of farm murders, I knew some people who were murdered and I knew some people lost loved once and I think in a way that shaped my thinking. Ernst Roets, Head of policy - AfriForum

Roets says as AfriForum they have never been activists for apartheid.

Yes, I was and obviously still am uneasy or uncomfortable with many of these changes. I am in a certain sense of the word a conservative although I am hesitant to use that word because of some false stereotypes attached to being conservative. Ernst Roets, Head of policy - AfriForum

There is a false dichotomy that if you have a problem with what is happening in the new South Africa then that means you choose apartheid, you choose the old South Africa. Ernst Roets, Head of policy - AfriForum

Listen to the full interview below: