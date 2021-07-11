South Africa now ranks 21 in World Giving Index 2021
The World Giving Index has revealed that five major western economies have fallen out of the list of the top 10 most generous countries.
However, has moved from number 45 to 21 out of 114 countries.
The survey which is run by Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) interviewed more than 1.6 million people since 2009 and asks participants whether they have helped a stranger, given money or volunteered for a good cause over the past month.
Nicklaus Bauer speaks to Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates.
This survey was conducted in the first year of Covid and we were really expecting a negative trend in respect of traditional giving and we have been doing these surveys in the past ten years.Gill Bates, CEO - Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa
Traditionally the countries with the most developed economies have the deepest pockets and were the most generous. The US was number one for the longest time but they have dropped to number 19.Gill Bates, CEO - Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa
The greatest motivating factor was that people want to give to relieve poverty. Poverty relief was on the mind of givers.Gill Bates, CEO - Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa
Out of the top ten countries of this survey, four are from Africa which is incredible to see. We also saw that as Covid hit our shores, South Africans opened their heart and their wallets to just give whatever little they could.Gill Bates, CEO - Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/C14EEtqVsNA
