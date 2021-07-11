President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight





President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday 11 July 2021 at 8pm.

His address is in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

