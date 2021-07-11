President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday 11 July 2021 at 8pm.
His address is in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.
The President’s address will follow meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet which are taking place during the course of the day.— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 11, 2021
More from Local
62 arrested, at least 3 officers wounded as pro-Zuma protests hit parts of SA
In Alexandra, a group of 800 demonstrators reportedly attacked and opened fire at police officers who had received medical attention.Read More
South Africa now ranks 21 in World Giving Index 2021
Nicklaus Bauer speaks to Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates about the World Giving Index.Read More
Parts of Joburg gripped by violence reportedly linked to pro-Zuma protests
While shops were looted overnight in downtown Joburg, police in the KwaZulu-Natal province have said they were still dealing with sporadic incidents of looting and violence.Read More
I was exposed to the realities of farm murders as a child - Ernst Roets
Nickolaus Bauer talks to AfriForum head of policy Ernst Roets about his childhood, South Africa and the gun laws.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 21,610 new cases and 265 deaths
The Health Department says 4,225,021 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
KZN Protests: Ramaphosa calls for calm, condemns violence & damage to economy
Since Thursday, there have been sporadic demonstrations along the N3, N2, and M7, allegedly by people calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from prison. Several properties have been damaged.Read More
'Young people with comorbidities will have to wait for vaccine jabs'
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan says private sites may become full now because people can get the vaccine even if they do not have medical aid.Read More
#KZNShutdown: Premier Sihle Zikalala calls for calm amid fiery protests
It’s believed that those behind the demonstrations are against the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma.Read More
Employers need to rethink their sick-leave policies relating Covid-19 - Doctor
Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati about post-Covid-19 syndrome and its effects.Read More