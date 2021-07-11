WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm tonight regarding developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.
Two weeks ago, Ramaphosa announced a 14-day level 4 lockdown adjustment and with infections showing no signs of slowing down, there's speculation it could be prolonged.
Watch the address here:
