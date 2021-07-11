Another 14 days of level 4 lockdown, restaurants to operate at 50 people maximum





President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the extension of adjusted alert lockdown level 4 for another 14 days.

Ramaphosa says even though Gauteng accounts for more than half of new infections, infections are rapidly increasing in the Western Cape, Limpopo, North West, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

Here are the changes to adjusted alert lockdown level 4:

All social, political, religious and other gatherings remain prohibited.

A curfew remains in place from 9pm until 4am, and only those with permission to do so may leave their homes during this time.

The sale of alcohol remains prohibited.

Schools will remain closed until the 26th of July.

It remains mandatory to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth whenever you are in public.

Restaurants and eateries will be able to operate while observing strict health protocols. Such establishments may not accommodate more than 50 people at a time or, for smaller venues, more than 50 per cent of their normal capacity

Certain other venues, such as gyms and fitness centres, may also open and activities such as agricultural livestock and game auctions will be allowed, subject to the conditions outlined in regulations.

President Ramaphosa encouraged everyone who is eligible for the vaccine to register and get their jabs.

Watch the address below: