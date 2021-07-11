We will not tolerate criminality, those involved will be arrested - Ramaphosa





President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the #KZNShutdown and #GautengShutdown protests.

The unrests, which has been linked to the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma, have been brewing for over a week now, with 37 trucks torched so far in various parts of KwaZulu- Natal.

In Gauteng, police have arrested at least seven people, with four caught inside one of the stores that were looted and the others taken in for public violence.

President Ramaphosa during a national address on Sunday night said key infrastructure such as national roads have been affected, slowing down the transportation of goods and services that keep our economy running.

Property has been destroyed. Cars have been stoned. People have been intimidated and threatened, and some have even been hurt. These acts are endangering lives and damaging our efforts to rebuild the economy. President Cyril Ramaphosa

The rule of law safeguards against the abuse of power. The rule of law protects the poor and the vulnerable. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Let us be clear, as a nation, that we will not tolerate acts of criminality. Those who are involved in acts of violence will be arrested and prosecuted. Those found guilty of breaking the lockdown regulations will receive the stipulated penalty. This will be done without fear or favour. President Cyril Ramaphosa

We also condemn attempts to create confusion by sharing false images and videos, often from events that took place many years ago. I ask that you think carefully before sharing anything on social media or elsewhere that may not be accurate or verified. President Cyril Ramaphosa