We will not tolerate criminality, those involved will be arrested - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says national roads have been affected, slowing down the transportation of goods and services that keep... 11 July 2021 9:37 PM
Another 14 days of level 4 lockdown, restaurants to operate at 50 people maximum President Cyril Ramaphosa says even though Gauteng accounts for more than half of new infections, numbers are rapidly increasing i... 11 July 2021 9:11 PM
EXPLAINER: Another 14 days of adjusted Level 4 lockdown President Cyril Ramaphosa says even though Gauteng accounts for more than half of new infections, numbers are rapidly increasing i... 11 July 2021 9:10 PM
I took court route when I realised ANC Top 6 is divided, factional - Magashule According to the suspended African National Congress secretary-general, the party resolutions say the court is the last resort onc... 9 July 2021 6:23 PM
ANC power balance has swung in Ramaphosa's favour - Political analyst Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and political analyst Professor Ivor Sarakinsky give their take on the Ace Magashule ju... 9 July 2021 1:24 PM
Zuma remains in prison 'until ConCourt decides on the rescission application' Eyewitness News senior political reporter Theto Mahlakoana tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report. 9 July 2021 1:01 PM
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...) Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest 8 July 2021 9:01 PM
Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank. 8 July 2021 8:28 PM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
WATCH: Terrifying video shows hoverboard exploding next to children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2021 8:57 AM
It is not ideal to be locked down for so long - Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira The former Springbok star says his parents gave him and his siblings a good foundation in life, ensuring they were educated. 8 July 2021 1:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane secures Wimbledon singles & doubles final spots The Limpopo-born athlete was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card fo... 9 July 2021 3:41 PM
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spre... 7 July 2021 2:14 PM
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with form... 7 July 2021 1:49 PM
Everything is in limbo now because of level 4 lockdown - Mark Haze The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that when there are 50 or 100 people watching him the shows are exciting because... 9 July 2021 3:02 PM
WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2021 8:32 AM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
EXPLAINER: Another 14 days of adjusted Level 4 lockdown

11 July 2021 9:10 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
#Covid19
coronavirus vaccines
adjusted alert level 4

President Cyril Ramaphosa says even though Gauteng accounts for more than half of new infections, numbers are rapidly increasing in other provinces.



11 July 2021 9:10 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
#Covid19
coronavirus vaccines
adjusted alert level 4

We will not tolerate criminality, those involved will be arrested - Ramaphosa

11 July 2021 9:37 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says national roads have been affected, slowing down the transportation of goods and services that keep our economy running.

Another 14 days of level 4 lockdown, restaurants to operate at 50 people maximum

11 July 2021 9:11 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says even though Gauteng accounts for more than half of new infections, numbers are rapidly increasing in the Western Cape, Limpopo, North West, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19

11 July 2021 7:55 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight

11 July 2021 3:57 PM

According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa will update the nation on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

62 arrested, at least 3 officers wounded as pro-Zuma protests hit parts of SA

11 July 2021 1:34 PM

In Alexandra, a group of 800 demonstrators reportedly attacked and opened fire at police officers who had received medical attention.

South Africa now ranks 21 in World Giving Index 2021

11 July 2021 10:13 AM

Nicklaus Bauer speaks to Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates about the World Giving Index.

Parts of Joburg gripped by violence reportedly linked to pro-Zuma protests

11 July 2021 9:24 AM

While shops were looted overnight in downtown Joburg, police in the KwaZulu-Natal province have said they were still dealing with sporadic incidents of looting and violence.

I was exposed to the realities of farm murders as a child - Ernst Roets

11 July 2021 9:12 AM

Nickolaus Bauer talks to AfriForum head of policy Ernst Roets about his childhood, South Africa and the gun laws.

COVID-19: South Africa records 21,610 new cases and 265 deaths

11 July 2021 7:04 AM

The Health Department says 4,225,021 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

KZN Protests: Ramaphosa calls for calm, condemns violence & damage to economy

10 July 2021 3:23 PM

Since Thursday, there have been sporadic demonstrations along the N3, N2, and M7, allegedly by people calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from prison. Several properties have been damaged.

Western Cape set endure another cold front on Monday

11 July 2021 6:47 PM

90-year-old Belgian infected with 'two virus variants at once'

11 July 2021 5:48 PM

As cost of damages rises to R100mn, KZN top brass to monitor pro-Zuma protests

11 July 2021 5:39 PM

